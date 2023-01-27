Read full article on original website
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
More snow and cold air is coming: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We started the morning off warm and have been cooling down since. Clouds are filling in from the west. Snow is also making its way across the region. Winds are slowly calming down just in time for the next round of snow. The southern...
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Advisories issued ahead of incoming winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Multiple advisories have been issued ahead of incoming winter weather systems set to impact the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern South Dakota as a band of light snow will quickly pass through the region tonight, possibly changing to rain in some areas before ending.
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
SWAT at home on Cleveland Avenue; Senator stripped of voting powers; Strong winds, snow in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4. A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene. One day after having...
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: McLaughlin’s Chance Schott strikes pay dirt at Xtreme Bulls in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City kicked off on Friday with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour. Chance Schott from McLaughlin, SD scored 86.5 points to finish in first place. Cole Hould from Havre, MT finished in second place with a score of 85.5 points. Final Results. 1. Chance...
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44. Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60. Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54. Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31. Vermillion 32, Redfield 31. Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51. Wolsey-Wessington...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
PHOTOS: Cattle, kids, and competition; See these photos from the first day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon cutting. One of the early events was the Show Rite Youth Beef Show, where farm and ranch kids get to show off animals that they’ve raised and compete for prizes up to $1000.
Carbon capture pipeline prepares ethanol industry for the future: Dana Siefkes-Lewis
In South Dakota, corn production generates more than $4 billion in total value for the state and remains a key driver of our ag economy. Historically, we have celebrated how this level of productivity among our corn growers makes them leaders in both feeding and fueling the world. The ethanol industry today purchases approximately 60% of all the corn grown in the state, which makes the dozens of ethanol plants across South Dakota critical to maintaining strong commodity prices and land values in the years to come.
