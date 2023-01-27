ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

It’s wind chill advisory cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Advisories issued ahead of incoming winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Multiple advisories have been issued ahead of incoming winter weather systems set to impact the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern South Dakota as a band of light snow will quickly pass through the region tonight, possibly changing to rain in some areas before ending.
More snowfall expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44. Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60. Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54. Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31. Vermillion 32, Redfield 31. Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51. Wolsey-Wessington...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
Carbon capture pipeline prepares ethanol industry for the future: Dana Siefkes-Lewis

In South Dakota, corn production generates more than $4 billion in total value for the state and remains a key driver of our ag economy. Historically, we have celebrated how this level of productivity among our corn growers makes them leaders in both feeding and fueling the world. The ethanol industry today purchases approximately 60% of all the corn grown in the state, which makes the dozens of ethanol plants across South Dakota critical to maintaining strong commodity prices and land values in the years to come.
