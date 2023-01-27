Read full article on original website
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
MEMPHIS 80, TULSA 68
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davis 3-9, Kennedy 2-5, Williams 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Davis 6, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Franklin). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, C.Lawson, Kennedy, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Emotional win for Panther boys in double OT
You wouldn’t think the game after your rivalry game would be a more emotionally charged game than the actual rivalry game, but that’s what the Porterville High boys basketball team found itself in the middle of Friday night when they took on Mt. Whitney to start the second half of East Yosemite League play at Sharman Gym. The Panthers overcame a sluggish start and didn't put together their best performance on the offensive end, but their defense stepped up as the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers, winning in double overtime 56-49.
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54
STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54
SOUTHERN CAL (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Littleton 6-13, Miura 2-2, Adika 1-2, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall 2) Turnovers: 12 (Sissoko 4, Adika 3, Miura 2, Littleton 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Miura 2, Williams 2, Adika 1, Littleton...
Washington 55, Arizona St. 53
WASHINGTON (11-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Schwartz 1-5, Ladine 1-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 20 (Daniels 4, Schwartz 4, Van Dyke 4, Oliver 3, Noble 2, Rees 1, Ladine 1, Stines 1) Steals: 5 (Noble 2, Oliver...
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mayberry 4-9, Kersgieter 3-7, Franklin 2-6, Prater 0-1, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Prater 2, Strom 1) Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 7, Prater 4, Kersgieter 2, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Jessen 1, Telegdy 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
