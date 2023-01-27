Read full article on original website
This Day In Dodgers History: Prospects From Uganda Signed
On this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history, the franchise became the first to ever sign two international prospects from the country of Uganda. The Dodgers made MLB history by signing pitcher Ben Serunkuma and catcher Umar Male on January 28, 2022, as part of the 2021-2022 international signing period. It was the latest sign of Los Angeles continuing their organizational trend of pushing for continued success when searching for the next best group of prospects.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Dylan Covey Signed
The Los Angeles Dodgers may not have added a high-priced arm via free agency, but what they have done is build on the depth with a number of Minor League contract signings throughout the offseason. Staying under the $233 million luxury tax threshold was an apparent goal for the Dodgers,...
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
White Sox Duo Named to MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects List
The MLB scouting industry is bullish on a pair of White Sox prospects. The start of the 2023 MLB season is fast approaching. The general public can purchase tickets in five days, while pitchers and catchers report to camp in 19 days. Baseball publications and various media outlets are ranking the top position players leading into the campaign. One of those publications, Baseball America, listed Chicago White Sox farmhands Oscar Colas and Colson Montgomery in its top 100 prospect list earlier this month.
Wings notes: Seider has put to rest any sophomore-jinx questions
Elmont, N.Y. — A reporter in Montreal likely looked at raw numbers and asked Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde an innocent-enough question. Sure, maybe some of defenseman Moritz Seider's statistics are down from last season's NHL Calder Trophy-winning season as rookie of the year, and early this season, maybe the impact on the ice wasn't as noticeable.
Detroit City FC releases preseason schedule, will play 5 games
All that's left to do is play. Detroit City FC on Friday released its preseason schedule, which will see Le Rouge make one trip to Arizona, play two college teams and thrice play behind closed doors as part of the five-game slate. The club previously released its regular-season schedule earlier...
Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agent Danny Duffy Signs With Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers signed Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Danny Duffy to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training. Duffy was acquired by the Dodgers from the Kansas City Royals at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Minor League pitcher Zach Willeman, but he was on the 10-day injured list at the time of the deal.
Prep notebook: Detroit Loyola uses talent, experience to forge program's best start
Detroit Loyola’s players take the court this season in their warmup uniforms which read: “It’s not personal, just business.”. Loyola is playing with a chip on its shoulder after having last year’s state tournament cut short, just a day before its Division 3 regional championship game after the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed one of Loyola’s players was ruled ineligible.
Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change
The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit Tigers
It has been a relatively quiet off-season for the Detroit Tigers. The biggest change for the team has been in the “behind the scenes” areas starting with the hiring of Scott Harris to be the new President of Baseball Operations. While many fans were hoping the Tigers would jump into the free-agent frenzy, they have been pretty conservative in both their signings and trades so far.
Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach
Former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley is back in the college coaching ranks. The post Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
