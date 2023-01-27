Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Wind chills push lower Monday morning, creating dangerous conditions
Increasing winds overnight will create some bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills for Monday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday for much of the state including the Twin Cities.
NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun
MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
travelawaits.com
The Oldest Winter Festival In The U.S. Is Underway In The Midwest — Why You Won’t Want To Miss It
For more than a hundred years, travelers have flocked to Minnesota to celebrate winter. The St. Paul Winter Carnival is the oldest winter festival in the country, with a mere 2 years over the Tournament of Roses Festival, and this year there are new activities and events for winter lovers to enjoy.
Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge LIVE on KARE 11 Saturday!
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
How to winter sow seeds
Winter sowing involves planting your seeds outdoors in miniature greenhouses during the winter and allowing them to germinate naturally in the spring. Michelle Mero Riedel is a master gardener and volunteer instructor for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. She joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer tips. Watch the latest coverage...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
NEXT Weather: Another brutally cold day, with wind chill warnings in parts
MINNEAPOLIS -- Another brutally cold day is on tap for Monday. WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says there's a wind chill warning for northwestern Minnesota until noon.In fact, temperatures Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.O'Connor says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning is currently expected to be possibly the coldest of this current stretch. We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon. By next weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s again. Here's a map that might give you a ray of hope:One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.
lakesarearadio.net
Honor Flight of ND/MN Preparing For Spring Trip To Washington, DC
(KFGO) –The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota has announced there will be a spring flight in April. The Honor Flight will depart Hector International Airport on Sunday, April 30, and return Tuesday, May 2. The flight will have approximately 90 veterans on board from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
fox9.com
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
Comments / 0