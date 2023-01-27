EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO