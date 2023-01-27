Read full article on original website
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
WCNC
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
WMBF
Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs. Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week. MORE COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away...
NC woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
RCSO: Baby found near East Rockingham tracks was a boy; investigation continues
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a few more details regarding a newborn that was reportedly found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham on Thursday. According to a press release issued Friday morning, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an area of the tracks...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to story we brought you back in December, about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine all the way down to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached his destination of the Florida Keys on...
WBTV
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
4 NC inmates overdose after man hid drugs in his body cavity during arrest, deputies say
Four inmates were taken to area hospitals and two were later released, officials said.
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
cn2.com
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
WCNC
