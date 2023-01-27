Read full article on original website
Related
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican
Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Republicans consider adopting Democrats' debate tactic to raise 2024 funds
The Republican Party is reportedly looking to implement a requirement for presidential candidates to participate in debates, which was first used by Democratic Party in 2020.
Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
wtaj.com
DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
Ahead of Columbia rally, Trump struggles to regain momentum with GOP
The former president remains formidable in the 2024 primary, but with several rivals nipping at his heels, many South Carolina elected Republicans are waiting to see how the race shakes out before supporting a candidate.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
WIVB
McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term to head the Republican National Committee (RNC) during a secret ballot vote by members on Friday, capping off a contentious election spurred by calls within the party for new leadership. McDaniel fended off two challengers — California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike...
Matt Gaetz revels in his slackerdom while other House speaker vote rebels assume flashier roles: 'I'm making back benching great again'
Matt Gaetz says it's fine that fellow Kevin McCarthy speaker vote rebels got plum gigs and he seemingly got nothing else out of the leadership tussle.
Democratic kingmaker Clyburn 'all-in' for Biden 2024, issues warning against primary challengers
South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn says he's "all-in" for President Biden to run for re-election in 2024, warning Democrats not to mount a primary challenge to the sitting president.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
Brian Kemp on a Ticket with Trump or DeSantis Could Improve GOP Odds for Victory in 2024
Whether the 2024 Republican nominee is Trump or DeSantis, they'll need to retake Georgia in the win column for Republicans if they have any hope of winning enough electoral votes overall. Democratic voter registration has increased in Georgia, thanks in large part to a new generation of young, female suburban voters throughout the Atlanta Metro region. In 2020, Biden was able to build on Hillary Clinton’s vote shares in the densely-populated Metro Atlanta counties of Gwinnett, Cobb, and Henry, increasing her vote shares of 50%, 48%, and 50% to 58%, 56%, and 60%, respectively–in all three cases, the best showing for a non-Georgian Democrat since John F. Kennedy in the 1960 election.
Donald Trump May Be Facing ‘Fatigue’ From Republicans as He Heads to New Hampshire This Weekend
Donald Trump is working hard to recapture the magic from his 2016 run for president, but he’s receiving lukewarm responses from Republicans who supported him in his prior campaigns. It seems like his ongoing legal battles and constant sparring with everyone in politics has exhausted some of his voter base. As he heads to New Hampshire on Saturday to drum up support for his 2024 campaign, Donald Trump is learning that he has a lot of work to do. “Donald Trump right now is a distraction for the Republican Party in trying to go forward. Donald Trump has run his course,”...
Trump Goes After ‘Very Disloyal’ DeSantis and Haley for Flirting With 2024 Bids: She Said, ‘I Would Never Run Against My President’
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in earnest Saturday and blasted a pair of his potential rivals who are flirting with 2024 bids of their own. Speaking to reporters on his campaign plane Saturday (in footage aired on CNN), the former president went after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) — in an apparent effort to keep them from jumping into the 2024 field.
WIVB
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David...
Comments / 0