Zillah, WA

Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
97 Rock

Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?

My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton-Franklin Health District to host second free immunization clinic

PASCO, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is hosting its second immunization clinic free for the community in partnership with the Health Common Project, Educational Service District 123, Pasco School District and the Mid-Columbia Library Pasco branch. The clinic is in order to provide families with access to free immunizations.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach

A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
YAKIMA, WA

