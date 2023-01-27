Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Missed free throws and turnovers prove costly for Panthers in loss to Tift County
AMERICUS – Saturday night’s varsity boys game between Sumter County (SCHS) and Tift County (TC) went down to the last few seconds and the Panthers had their chances to pull out a victory. However, turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch proved to be the Panthers’ undoing in a 41-40 loss to TC at the Panther Den.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County
AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.
Americus Times-Recorder
Late game turnovers and mistakes prove costly for Schley County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) suffered their third straight loss Friday night, January 27, in a 67-58 defeat at the hands of Macon County (MC) at Schley County High School. With just a few minutes to go in the game, the score was tied at 58-58, but due to turnovers and mistakes made by SCHS over the final minutes, the Bulldogs were able to go on a 9-0 run to close out the contest and handed the Wildcats their third straight defeat and their 11th loss of the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll
AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Softball Team predicted to finish third in the Peach Belt in Pre-Season PBC poll
AUGUSTA, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team is picked to finish third out of 10 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league this afternoon. GSW infielders Katelyn Wood and Zoe Willis were named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Rain arrives late Sunday; wet pattern lasts through next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a quiet, dry stretch of weather the past couple of days we transition to an active and wet weather pattern for the end of Sunday and for the upcoming week. Sunday will be cloudy to start and remain cloudy throughout the day before heavy showers move in late in the […]
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern hosts inaugural Gold Force Gala to benefit student scholarships
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) hosted the inaugural Gold Force Gala on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the GSW Storm Dome with over 230 guests raising money for student scholarships as part of the ongoing Propel campaign. The sold-out event began with a cocktail reception and silent auction...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Good-paying careers available at Albany Tech through quick, inexpensive degree programs
ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
41nbc.com
2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead
WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
