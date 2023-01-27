ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) suffered their third straight loss Friday night, January 27, in a 67-58 defeat at the hands of Macon County (MC) at Schley County High School. With just a few minutes to go in the game, the score was tied at 58-58, but due to turnovers and mistakes made by SCHS over the final minutes, the Bulldogs were able to go on a 9-0 run to close out the contest and handed the Wildcats their third straight defeat and their 11th loss of the season.

ELLAVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO