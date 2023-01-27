Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
The 20 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time
These are the players who earned the most money in NBA history.
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
“He says stuff like this to make the player wanna shut him up” - Shareef O’Neal explains to Kevin Durant why Shaquille O’Neal undervalues players like Rui Hachimura
Kevin Durant then responded to O'Neal by saying that the former big man doesn't know basketball
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Shaq takes jab at Lakers after latest trade, as Charles Barkley butchers newly acquired Rui Hachimura’s name
In true Charles Barkley fashion, he roasted the Lakers by mispronouncing the name of the recently acquired, Rui Hachimura. Shaq said he preferred the team landed another player.
10 Oldest NBA Players To Win The Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the oldest NBA player to win the Finals MVP award.
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Trae Young Makes NBA History Passing Magic Johnson On All-Time List
Trae Young made NBA history on Saturday night.
Wilt Chamberlain Biography: The Life, Career, And Legend Of The Most Dominant NBA Player Ever
Wilt Chamberlain was larger than life both on and off the court, and being the holder of 72 NBA records, he's one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. Most know he scored 100 points in a game, but in this article, you'll learn about Wilt's life.
Shaquille O'Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kevin Durant
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has chosen violence on this fine Saturday, roasting Nets superstar Kevin Durant on Twitter. O'Neal tweeted the following message at Durant: "i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER." ...
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
“Because I know what it looks like to play against or play besides LeBron James” - Mike Miller on his transition to becoming an NBA agent
Mike Miller is blazing a trail for other retired players who want to enter the industry, like T-Mac and J.O.
