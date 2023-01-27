ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
BYU Basketball Takeaways From Heartbreaking Loss To No. 22 Saint Mary’s

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball lost on a buzzer-beater to No. 22 Saint Mary’s 57-56 in the Marriott Center on Saturday night. The first half was all about runs. After BYU started the game hot with a quick 7-3 lead, Saint Mary’s went on a 14-0 run holding BYU without a field goal for 8 minutes.
QB Ryder Burton Speaks On BYU Affinity, Path To Provo

PROVO, Utah – Former Springville High School QB Ryder Burton recently spoke about his path to becoming a Cougar and his plans going forward. Burton enjoyed a lot of success in high school, but the next level is a different beast. Burton said he’s ready for the jump to college football.
Weber State Drops Close Contest With Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Washington – The Weber State Wildcats went on the road to Reese Court to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The Wildcats last game was an 8-point road win against the Idaho Vandals, 73-65. The Eagles last game was a convincing home win against the Idaho State Bengals, 81-68.
Three BYU Basketball Players Unavailable For Game Against Saint Mary’s

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be short-handed tonight against No. 22 Saint Mary’s as the team announced that Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki are being held out due to a violation of team rules. Freshman Richie Saunders will get his second career start in...
Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
