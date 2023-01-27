Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Women Play Hard In Top-10 Showdown With UCLA, Come Up With Incredible Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 9 Utah women’s basketball team played host Sunday afternoon to the No. 8 UCLA Bruins in another exciting Top-10 Matchup and walked away with the win in incredible fashion. The game was fast-paced and physical from the start with neither side relenting...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
kslsports.com
No. 4 Red Rocks Handle Business At Home Against No. 25 Washinton
SALT LAKE CITY – After a rough first road outing against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners last week, the No. 4 Red Rocks returned to the Huntsman Center to host the No. 25 Washington Huskies. The meet was never once in doubt as the Red Rocks put the Huskies...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Takeaways From Heartbreaking Loss To No. 22 Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball lost on a buzzer-beater to No. 22 Saint Mary’s 57-56 in the Marriott Center on Saturday night. The first half was all about runs. After BYU started the game hot with a quick 7-3 lead, Saint Mary’s went on a 14-0 run holding BYU without a field goal for 8 minutes.
kslsports.com
QB Ryder Burton Speaks On BYU Affinity, Path To Provo
PROVO, Utah – Former Springville High School QB Ryder Burton recently spoke about his path to becoming a Cougar and his plans going forward. Burton enjoyed a lot of success in high school, but the next level is a different beast. Burton said he’s ready for the jump to college football.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team played No. 22 Saint Mary’s down to the wire, but came up one play short losing 57-56. Let’s answer some questions from another gut-wrenching BYU loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore did a nice job defensively...
kslsports.com
Weber State Drops Close Contest With Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Washington – The Weber State Wildcats went on the road to Reese Court to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The Wildcats last game was an 8-point road win against the Idaho Vandals, 73-65. The Eagles last game was a convincing home win against the Idaho State Bengals, 81-68.
kslsports.com
Three BYU Basketball Players Unavailable For Game Against Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be short-handed tonight against No. 22 Saint Mary’s as the team announced that Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki are being held out due to a violation of team rules. Freshman Richie Saunders will get his second career start in...
kslsports.com
Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
Comments / 0