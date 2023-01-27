Read full article on original website
Top Takes: Unlikely hero as Penn State basketball demolishes Michigan
Following a brutal 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry called out his team for being what he called “soft.” It was a risky ploy this far into a season for an outfit that has generally played well. But it worked. The Nittany Lions responded...
WATCH: Michigan State PG AJ Hoggard breaks down Spartans' loss at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan State point guard AJ Hoggard was, at times, the lone beacon of light offensively for the Spartans in Sunday's messy 77-61 loss at Purdue. On a day when the Spartans had trouble stringing together many positives on offense, Hoggard provided some scoring punch, reaching the 20-point threshold for the third time this year.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Michigan State lost for answers again in second matchup vs. Purdue's Zach Edey
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s Zach Edey lumbered into the media room at Mackey Arena Sunday afternoon wearing a customized black T-shirt made by his mother, Julia. The front featured an image of the 7-foot-4, 290-pound center from Toronto. The back read: “He ain’t just tall eh?!”
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
SALE: 75% off 1-year Spartan Tailgate VIP membership
With the second football signing day approaching on Wednesday, 247Sports has flipped the switch on another incredible deal — VIP memberships for 75% off regular price! Act fast, though, because our best pricing of the year is only available for 24 hours!. New users can sign up today and...
