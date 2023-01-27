Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Four-star TE Damarion Witten has good visit with Michigan
Michigan hosts Cleveland Glenville 2024 TE Damarion Witten and he explains why the Wolverines are a school he is giving a good look to.
OL Khalief Canty believes Michigan has nation's best OL coach
Michigan's junior day and film session gives Detroit Cass Tech freshman Khalief Canty a whole new appreciation for the Wolverines' line play.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN's latest projections
The Spartans are safely in the field of 68, but need a strong finish for a favorable matchup...
CB Austin Alexander connects with staff at Purdue
Boilers host recent Wisconsin decommit Austin Alexander and he expects to come back to campus down the line.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement
Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Henry County Daily Herald
Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue eye 2nd win over Michigan St.
Top-ranked Purdue finishes consecutive games against teams from the state of Michigan on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State at West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) has grown more proficient at closing out games, as it did on Thursday night when it held on to beat Michigan 75-70 in Ann Arbor, Mich. National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey tallied 19 points and nine rebounds.
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position
An award-winning, well-paid former Michigan assistant was fired after just one year at his new job.
MSU women's basketball coach hospitalized after car crash, to miss next game
Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.
Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach
Former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley is back in the college coaching ranks. The post Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
247Sports
