ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Henry County Daily Herald

Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue eye 2nd win over Michigan St.

Top-ranked Purdue finishes consecutive games against teams from the state of Michigan on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State at West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) has grown more proficient at closing out games, as it did on Thursday night when it held on to beat Michigan 75-70 in Ann Arbor, Mich. National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey tallied 19 points and nine rebounds.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy