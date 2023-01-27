ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WYOMING, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Liberty Township shootout deemed competent for trial

The suspect in a shootout in Liberty Township from June of 2022 has been deemed competent to handle trial. This decision came after several status conferences between October of 2022 and January of 2023 in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. Fifty-six-year-old Kevin Mallard is facing several charges including...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers. The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death. Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.
CINCINNATI, OH

