Fox 19
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of nearly striking a Wyoming officer with his vehicle
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was hospitalized after an incident at a home in Wyoming. Police originally responded to a multi-family home on Durrell Avenue near Burns at around 1 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. One person was taken to UC Medical Center, according...
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County. A car has struck an embankment. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash on Compton Road in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Crews respond to report of a multi-vehicle crash on Compton Road at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. It is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
WLWT 5
Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street and East 45th Street in Covington. A man was reportedly struck in the face with a brick. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Liberty Township shootout deemed competent for trial
The suspect in a shootout in Liberty Township from June of 2022 has been deemed competent to handle trial. This decision came after several status conferences between October of 2022 and January of 2023 in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. Fifty-six-year-old Kevin Mallard is facing several charges including...
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
Fox 19
Highway chase: Speeds hit 100 mph as driver eludes authorities across multiple counties
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Speeds hit 100 mph as a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle fled authorities from Butler County to Dayton on two highways early Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office and troopers both cut the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers. The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death. Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint in OTR
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a woman robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Her car was reportedly stolen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting
Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening, police responded to the 1600 block of Pulte Street in North Fairmount where they found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson fatally shot.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway in the 3900 block of Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
