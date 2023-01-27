The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO