Tri-City Herald

Missing Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, Mavs host Pistons

The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

NBA-leading Celtics outlast LeBron, Lakers 125-121 in OT

Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying 3-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier’s 31 points, topple Heat

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Undermanned Pelicans Get Trampled By Bucks, Losing Streak Continues

The New Orleans Pelicans losing streak reached eight games as the Milwaukee Bucks won 135-110 on Sunday night. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson were missing in action, and for most of the game, it felt like the entire was missing as well. The Bucks' high-scoring offense trampled the Pelicans, who could not keep pace.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed

In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo’s 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak

Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Turner agrees to stay with Pacers on 2-year extension

Myles Turner is staying with the Indiana Pacers a while longer. The two-time NBA blocks champion has agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping Indiana's starting five intact through next season. Terms of the deal have not been released but The Athletic and espn.com first reported the deal is for $60 million and will pay Turner an additional amount this season to help Indiana spread the money out for salary cap purposes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura

With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
LOS ANGELES, CA

