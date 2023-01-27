Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Tri-City Herald
Missing Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, Mavs host Pistons
The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.
Tri-City Herald
NBA-leading Celtics outlast LeBron, Lakers 125-121 in OT
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying 3-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had...
Tri-City Herald
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier’s 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Tri-City Herald
Undermanned Pelicans Get Trampled By Bucks, Losing Streak Continues
The New Orleans Pelicans losing streak reached eight games as the Milwaukee Bucks won 135-110 on Sunday night. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson were missing in action, and for most of the game, it felt like the entire was missing as well. The Bucks' high-scoring offense trampled the Pelicans, who could not keep pace.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Tri-City Herald
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers blow big lead in road loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Indiana Pacers have been struggling with slow starts recently, but they fixed that problem on Sunday in their battle with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pacers conceded just 23 points in the first quarter and were up by nine points after one frame. The Pacers have also been struggling defensively...
Tri-City Herald
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Tri-City Herald
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo’s 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Tri-City Herald
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak
Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
Tri-City Herald
Turner agrees to stay with Pacers on 2-year extension
Myles Turner is staying with the Indiana Pacers a while longer. The two-time NBA blocks champion has agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping Indiana's starting five intact through next season. Terms of the deal have not been released but The Athletic and espn.com first reported the deal is for $60 million and will pay Turner an additional amount this season to help Indiana spread the money out for salary cap purposes.
Tri-City Herald
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura
With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
