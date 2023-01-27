ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions

Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension

In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to deal

The Giants have reached a deal with catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter links). It seems as though the Red Sox were the other finalist for Perez’s services, as Boston “made an aggressive bid” for the veteran backstop. The Pirates (Perez’s former team)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Who did Astros interview before hiring GM Dana Brown?

Before the Astros hired Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team also interviewed one of Brown’s co-workers from the Braves front office in special assistant of scouting operations Jonathan Schuerholz, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Schuerholz played six seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system (from 2002-07) before moving into a minor league instructor role for the next seven seasons, and then in the front office since October 2014 in assistant director roles in the player development and scouting departments.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies sign Josh Harrison to one-year deal

The Phillies have signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2M deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. MSM Sports, Harrison’s agency, has also announced the news. The versatile 35-year-old batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 119 games last season for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Trio of free-agent pitchers work out for Clubs

A handful of free agent hurlers threw for scouts this afternoon in Arlington, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cole Hamels, Derek Holland and Kyle Crick each worked out for clubs in search of an opportunity. Hamels, who turned 39 last month, is obviously the highest-profile of the...
Larry Brown Sports

Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target

The Houston Texans appear to have made their decision on their next head coach, and now they have to make a deal to land him. The Texans will pursue 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and try to make him their next coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Texans can now work out a... The post Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Former All Star Designated for Assignment

Life as a Major League reliever can have some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any role in professional sports, with heroes turning into villains in the eyes of a fan base in only a season's time, sometimes even less. With such a small margin for error, many relievers who find success may see that achievement fade as their team looks for the next man to take their place on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

