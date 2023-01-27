Read full article on original website
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions
Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
Houston Astros star Yordan Álvarez was awarded the Athlete of the Year award on Friday evening.
Derek Holland Seeks Return to Bigs
The former Texas Rangers starter worked out for Major League scouts on Friday after spending 2022 in the minor leagues.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension
In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to deal
The Giants have reached a deal with catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter links). It seems as though the Red Sox were the other finalist for Perez’s services, as Boston “made an aggressive bid” for the veteran backstop. The Pirates (Perez’s former team)...
Who did Astros interview before hiring GM Dana Brown?
Before the Astros hired Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team also interviewed one of Brown’s co-workers from the Braves front office in special assistant of scouting operations Jonathan Schuerholz, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Schuerholz played six seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system (from 2002-07) before moving into a minor league instructor role for the next seven seasons, and then in the front office since October 2014 in assistant director roles in the player development and scouting departments.
Phillies sign Josh Harrison to one-year deal
The Phillies have signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2M deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. MSM Sports, Harrison’s agency, has also announced the news. The versatile 35-year-old batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 119 games last season for the...
Rangers Invite Top Prospects to Spring Training
Highly-touted pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among a group of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training.
Trio of free-agent pitchers work out for Clubs
A handful of free agent hurlers threw for scouts this afternoon in Arlington, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cole Hamels, Derek Holland and Kyle Crick each worked out for clubs in search of an opportunity. Hamels, who turned 39 last month, is obviously the highest-profile of the...
Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target
The Houston Texans appear to have made their decision on their next head coach, and now they have to make a deal to land him. The Texans will pursue 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and try to make him their next coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Texans can now work out a... The post Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders TE Review: Logan Thomas Struggles; Sign Cowboys' Dalton Schultz?
The Washington Commanders offense showed at times its scoring ability, but more is needed from its tight end unit.
Guardians promote JT Maguire to major league coaching staff
The Guardians have named JT Maguire as their new outfield coach, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Maguire has been working in Cleveland’s organization for the last five years, and this will be his first official role with the big league team. The 36-year-old Maguire spent six...
Former All Star Designated for Assignment
Life as a Major League reliever can have some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any role in professional sports, with heroes turning into villains in the eyes of a fan base in only a season's time, sometimes even less. With such a small margin for error, many relievers who find success may see that achievement fade as their team looks for the next man to take their place on the roster.
