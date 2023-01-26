ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
2 players the Dallas Cowboys should target in free agency

When the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 15, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL can officially sign free agents and orchestrate trades if they choose to do. While NFL teams can legally tamper and contact free agents starting on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET – things can't be official until the above date and time.
'Tom Brady Signing with Jerry' Cowboys 'Possible,' Gossips Esiason

The Dallas Cowboys have major decisions to make regarding quarterback Dak Prescott. We attempt to explain here that some of those decisions are about how to massage Prescott's contract going forward. And we attempt to explain here that some of those decisions are about how to make Prescott a better...
Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report

The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
