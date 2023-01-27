Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield.

According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked the house and took anything valuable at a house on Limoges Way.

Investigation showed two suspects forced entry into the house occupied by the elderly woman, police said.

Police described the two suspects as Black men wearing ski masks and one had a semiautomatic gun. One suspect is about 6 feet tall with a heavy build and a dark complexion and the other suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and light complexion.

Homicide and robbery detectives responded and began an investigation. According to BPD, this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police say this home invasion may be related to a different home invasion involving an elderly woman on Bathurst Avenue on Jan. 12. During this incident, the suspects were in possession of a police radio scanner.

The police department encourages the public when traveling to and from their home, use different routes if possible, not to open the door to strangers and while reporting suspicious activity take note of as many details as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

