UK not banning COVID-19 vaccines for people under 50
CLAIM: The United Kingdom is banning anyone under the age of 50 from getting COVID-19 vaccines. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While the country will stop widely providing the vaccine to those under 50 next month, anyone deemed to have a clinical need, such as those at risk of severe illness, as well as frontline healthcare workers and caregivers, will still be able to get the shot.
hcplive.com
Our COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Are Finally Getting Realistic
An FDA panel voted unanimously this week to support harmonizing an annual primary and booster dose, moving public health strategies to reflect the endemic course of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic was altered this week—not by a variant or molecule, but a panel of experts. The US Food and Drug...
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
The COVID Vaccine Strategy in the US Could Look Very Different by Next Year
If you’ve struggled to convince people in your life to get vaccinated against COVID-19—or even struggled to keep up with the ever-changing booster recommendations yourself—take heart: On Thursday, an advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to streamline the COVID vaccination process in the United States.
The Jewish Press
Anti-Israel Protest Intended to Burn Torah Scroll Canceled in Stockholm
An anti-Israel demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, that was intended to include the burning of a Torah scroll was canceled late Thursday afternoon as a direct result of Israeli government intervention. The Torah is Judaism’s holiest text, and is written with special ink on a special parchment by a Jewish scribe....
BBC
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
The World Health Organization's emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert. Last time the committee met in October it concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the WHO's highest level of alert. rjm/nl/ea
The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is
How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today
In Israel, India, and Elsewhere the Civilization State is Taking Over
As liberal power wanes, rival civilizations are reaffirming themselves as models for how to arrange political and social life.
BBC
Covid in China: Officials say current wave is 'coming to an end'
Chinese health officials say the country's current wave of Covid-19 infections is "coming to an end". The number of severe Covid cases and deaths is trending downward, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report. It also said there had been "no obvious rebound" during Lunar...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan - letter
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive.
Bill Gates Says It Would Be 'Much Better To Be Born 20 Years From Now' Than Any Time In Past
Bill Gates is more optimistic about the future than the present, and expressed confidence that globalization will thrive. What Happened: "It’d be much better to be born 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 60 years from now, than any time in the past," Gates said while taking audience questions following an in-person conversation with Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Fullilove in Australia earlier this week.
'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson
India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says
Director of the Center for Infectious Disease and Research and Policy Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the future of the fight against Covid-19. “My goal is to see everyone get Covid twice a year in this country but have it be nothing more than a common cold,” Dr. Osterholm saidJan. 27, 2023.
‘UK is institutionally racist’, United Nations warns as ministers urged to act
Racism in the UK is systemic and eroding the rights of Black people, a group of United Nation experts have warned following a landmark tour of the country. The experts documented the “trauma” felt by people of African descent who they said were suffering racial discrimination and injustice, with one woman asking: “Will this ever end?”.They also found that a decade of austerity measures had exacerbated racism, racial discrimination and other intolerance people of African descent encounter, which had an adverse impact on their fundamental rights, the experts observed. “From the perspective of people of African descent, racism in...
BBC
Experts warn over vaping packaging
Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...
