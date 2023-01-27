Read full article on original website
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in the United Arab Emirates, meaning the second DP World Tour Rolex Series event of 2023 has to go on for another day. The Monday final round of the 2023 Hero...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
BBC
Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic
-19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 P Reed (US); -16 L Herbert (Aus); -15 C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected: -13 T Pieters (Bel), I Poulter (Eng); -12 H Stenson (Swe), R Bland (Eng) Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
BBC
Martin O'Donnell: Snooker amateurs need exposure in pro events
Martin O'Donnell believes World Snooker must continue to give opportunities to amateur players in pro tournaments. The 36-year-old has regained his tour card for 2023-24 after winning four events as an amateur this season. Several amateurs took part in the Snooker Shootout in Leicester, won on Saturday by Chris Wakelin.
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Sporting News
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash today. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Sporting News
What channel is Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on tonight? How to watch 2023 boxing title fight
In 2019, Anthony Yarde unsuccessfully challenged for light-heavyweight gold when he lost to Sergey Kovalev. Now, he will get a chance to redeem himself when he faces WBC, IBF, and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28. The fight for three world titles will be inside Wembley Arena, in Yarde’s...
