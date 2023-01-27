Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Women’s Basketball Cougars Earn 81-78 Victory Over CSUSB
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The No. 21/NR Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (14-3, 11-2 CCAA) pulled out an 81-78 win over Cal State San Bernardino (10-10, 5-9 CCAA) on Saturday afternoon in The Sports Center. TOP PERFORMERS. Jordan Vasquez – 17 points | 6 rebounds |...
northcountydailystar.com
CSU San Marcos Knocks Off CSUSB, 98-85 Men’s Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Leading for all but 50 seconds, the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (12-7, 11-3 CCAA) knocked off CCAA leader No. 12/14 Cal State San Bernardino (15-3, 10-2 CCAA) by a score of 98-85 on Saturday afternoon at The Sports Center. TOP PERFORMERS.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
