paully
3d ago
Short sighted and silly. Drive through lines are so long that customers are not staying. Watched it the day. cars would pull up, see the line and drive away.
KITV.com
Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore
Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow. A new fifty thousand dollar grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Luke says she's dedicated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain.
Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
KITV.com
Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
travelawaits.com
7 Tips For Snorkeling In Oahu’s Beautiful Turtle Canyon
I love sea turtles and I love to snorkel. Yet somehow, these two things have never managed to collide with each other. I’ve been on numerous snorkeling trips, resulting in sea turtle sightings for others in the group. But for me? Nope. So when I saw a brochure for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
Chinatown businesses still impacted by theft amid City clean-up efforts
Honolulu’s Chinatown is an important hub for merchants, but some business owners said theft and other illegal activities are still an issue despite efforts from the City to clean up the area. City officials said the improvement of Chinatown remains a priority.
Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks
27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu’s North Shore last Sunday after riding swells 50 feet high. It was Luke’s first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the world’s most important surf contests. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during his lunch breaks.Jan. 29, 2023.
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
KITV.com
Khan Skewer Restaurant in Honolulu Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Lions Dancing!
LIONS DANCED TO USHER IN CONTINUED GOOD BLESSINGS AND INCLUDED A TRADITIONAL CHINESE CEREMONY. OWNER FIONA YANG CARVED A ROAST PIG AS A SYMBOL OF GOOD LUCK FOR THE NEW YEAR. A HAWAIIAN KAHU ALSO BLESSED THE RESTAURANT WITH TI LEAVES AND SALT WATER.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
KITV.com
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
Honolulu Homeowners Are Shocked At New Property Tax Bills. Here’s Something That Could Help
When Andria Tupola first heard of a policy designed to prevent property taxes from spiking sharply when property assessments rise, she filed the idea in her head as an interesting concept not related to her job at the time. Then, Tupola was a Hawaii state representative trying to learn more...
KITV.com
Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home
The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
Moiliili residential high-rise to replace walk-up apartments
The Honolulu City Council signed off on the construction of a residential high-rise in Moiliili. The developers said more than half of the units will be affordable housing units, but not everyone in the community is on board yet.
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
