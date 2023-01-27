Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
trfradio.com
Teen Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Accident
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
lptv.org
15-Year-Old Palisade Girl Suffers Life Threatening Injuries in Vehicle Collision
A 15-year-old Palisade girl sustained life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Palisade. The Minnesota State Patrol report on January 26, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Elizabeth Harwig, 15, was riding a 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile westbound along Highway 65 in Shamrock Township. Harwig was crossing the highway near Goshawk Street when she was struck by a Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by 60-year-old Keith Kunkel of McGregor.
boreal.org
New Road Weather Information systems active in Northeastern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - January 26, 2023. Recently installed new Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations are now active at six different locations in Northeastern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new RWIS locations will be in Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, and St. Louis counties,...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Miltona
(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
