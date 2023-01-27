Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Levelland Beautiful, South Plains College team up for the Darrel the Barrel Trick Shot Showdown
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) and South Plains College (SPC) are teaming up for the Darrel the Barrel Trick Shot Showdown. According to a press release from KLB, the event takes place at the SPC Dome during halftime of the women’s and men’s games at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30.
everythinglubbock.com
Lady Raiders fall to Baylor at home on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite a large crowd in attendance for the 30th anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team, The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome Baylor in a 79 to 59 loss. Baylor found most of their success in the paint, scoring 36 points down under while 2...
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
University Daily
Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open
Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
everythinglubbock.com
LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
everythinglubbock.com
Hutchinson Middle School students secure spot in National Science Bowl finals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year 5,000 middle school students have competed in the National Science Bowl tournament to put their knowledge and problem-solving skills to the test. One of those teams came from J.T. Hutchinson Middle School. The team from Hutchinson Middle School won the 2023 regional competition and...
fox34.com
UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at...
everythinglubbock.com
Red Raiders pick up win against LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column. The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws...
Lady Cats hold off Frenship 43-41 for a tough district win
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats hang on to defeat Frenship at home 43-41. Central now 18-12 and 5-2 in district 2-6A. They will also be home Tuesday facing Midland Legacy.
Lubbock homeless count expected to decrease this year
The homeless population in Lubbock is decreasing thanks to the efforts of local agencies and community support. Learn more about how they're making a change and how you can get involved.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD assistant principal named Region 17 Assistant Principal of the Year
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Thursday, Bennett Elementary School Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore was named Region 17’s Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). According to a press release from the Frenship Independent School District, Moore is going into her 16th year...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 30th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are ongoing this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will likely not reach freezing in Lubbock, but some clearing later in the day out west will attempt to reach Lubbock. Areas north and east where clouds hang tough will stay in the 20s, with mid-30s near the state line. Lubbock should stay around 30 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots will persist into the evening.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
Assault charges possible after scuffle at Crosbyton v. Lorenzo basketball game
A confrontation during the Crosbyton vs. Lorenzo boys basketball game Wednesday night was under investigation, Sheriff Ethan Villanueva said.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
