ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Lady Raiders fall to Baylor at home on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite a large crowd in attendance for the 30th anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team, The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome Baylor in a 79 to 59 loss. Baylor found most of their success in the paint, scoring 36 points down under while 2...
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open

Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hutchinson Middle School students secure spot in National Science Bowl finals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year 5,000 middle school students have competed in the National Science Bowl tournament to put their knowledge and problem-solving skills to the test. One of those teams came from J.T. Hutchinson Middle School. The team from Hutchinson Middle School won the 2023 regional competition and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Red Raiders pick up win against LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column. The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws...
BATON ROUGE, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD assistant principal named Region 17 Assistant Principal of the Year

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Thursday, Bennett Elementary School Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore was named Region 17’s Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). According to a press release from the Frenship Independent School District, Moore is going into her 16th year...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 30th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are ongoing this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will likely not reach freezing in Lubbock, but some clearing later in the day out west will attempt to reach Lubbock. Areas north and east where clouds hang tough will stay in the 20s, with mid-30s near the state line. Lubbock should stay around 30 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots will persist into the evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy