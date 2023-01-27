LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are ongoing this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will likely not reach freezing in Lubbock, but some clearing later in the day out west will attempt to reach Lubbock. Areas north and east where clouds hang tough will stay in the 20s, with mid-30s near the state line. Lubbock should stay around 30 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots will persist into the evening.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO