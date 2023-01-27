Read full article on original website
Monday Morning 1/30/23
Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month; and the City of Kodiak has outlined a list of capital improvement projects it hopes to fund this year, including $40 million worth of repairs for its biggest harbor.
Agencies host ‘one-stop shop’ for those experiencing housing insecurity on the Kenai Peninsula
Several local agencies are hosting an event Tuesday to connect people experiencing homelessness or needing extra support in Homer and Anchor Point with resources. They’ll be handing out all kinds of items — from emergency gear to laundry and shower vouchers to sleeping bags and hygiene kits. The...
Flying community abuzz over indictment of restaurateur who endangered floatplane passengers in Halibut Cove
A federal grand jury charged Marian Tillion Beck of Halibut Cove last week with willfully harassing the pilot of an aircraft, Eric Lee, who was attempting to taxi his floatplane out of the cove on Aug. 23. Lee operates Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and was preparing to take a group of people on a flight-seeing tour, when Beck operated a boat “in a grossly negligent manner that endangered the life, limb, or property of a person.”
City Manager closes Homer park to summer camping following uptick in crime
Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.
