WISH-TV
17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Martinsville man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that killed a Martinsville man Saturday. Daniel Holley, 46, died at the scene on West McClure Road between Eminence and Monrovia Saturday morning, according to an incident report. Family members found Holley trapped under a side-by-side...
Greenfield High School student dies in single-car crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield High School student died late Saturday in a single-car crash in Maxwell, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North toward County Road 50 East when he ran off the road and flipped near Maxwell Intermediate School.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
Officers shoot, critically injure man after northeast side police chase and crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Sunday morning incident in Broad Ripple prompted a police chase that ended in a crash and a suspect being shot by police later in the afternoon, IMPD said. According to IMPD, a man was fighting with the mother of his child Sunday morning in Broad Ripple when the man shot at the woman's car.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
'Reprehensible, appalling, and criminal' | Indiana police respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders representing police agencies across Indiana are calling the actions of five Memphis police officers "despicable" after bodycam video was released Friday of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died Jan. 10 from injuries he received in the beating, which occurred during a traffic stop three...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
Wheelchair-accessible van stolen from family in Beech Grove
INDIANAPOLIS — A Pittsboro mom is desperately searching for her missing van after it was stolen in Beech Grove earlier this week. Angela Beasley uses it to help transport her 16-year-old son who uses a wheelchair. “I’m frustrated. I’m really frustrated,” Beasley said. On Tuesday, Beasley...
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
The Howard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns.
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
WTHR
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
WTHR
