BOSTON -- Folks around New England have a pretty good idea of who Bill O'Brien is, considering he's a native New Englander himself. We also got a pretty good idea of what O'Brien will bring to the sideline for the Patriots thanks to his first run with the team from 2007-11.The fiery O'Brien is back in Foxboro and once again at the helm of the New England offense. He was officially hired as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last week. The move gives the Patriots a true offensive mind to run that side of the ball, and Mac...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO