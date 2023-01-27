ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job

The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Longtime friend and colleague on what O'Brien will bring to Pats

BOSTON -- Folks around New England have a pretty good idea of who Bill O'Brien is, considering he's a native New Englander himself. We also got a pretty good idea of what O'Brien will bring to the sideline for the Patriots thanks to his first run with the team from 2007-11.The fiery O'Brien is back in Foxboro and once again at the helm of the New England offense. He was officially hired as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last week. The move gives the Patriots a true offensive mind to run that side of the ball, and Mac...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Boston Bruins

With exactly five weeks to go until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on the league-leading Boston Bruins. Current Record: 38-6-4 (first in NHL) General Manager: Don Sweeney (eighth season) Head Coach: Jim Montgomery (first season) Captain: Patrice Bergeron (third season) Last Year: Lost to Carolina Hurricanes...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl

Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ringer

Five NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade Before the Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is only 10 days away, and with a robust middle class trying to separate itself from the pack, the league is flush with buyers. Short of an intelligent decision from Rob Pelinka, anything and everything feels possible. In no particular order, here’s a look at six...
The Ringer

Nets Still Own the Crosstown Rivalry, and Mets Extend McNeil

(2:47) — CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: JJ recaps the AFC and NFC championship matchups and previews the Super Bowl. (18:14) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t waived his trade clause, and signs are pointed that the Jets are in on him. (21:34) — CALLS: Callers talk Empire State Building lights....
The Ringer

The Eagles Beat the 49ers by Staying True to Themselves

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, the Jumbotron at Lincoln Financial Field zeroed in on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. At first, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had a giant smile on his face. Then he caught himself. “One more,” Hurts mouthed to the camera, getting back to his usual serious expression. The crowd erupted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woonsocket Call

Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
PROVIDENCE, RI

