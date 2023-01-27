Read full article on original website
2024 OT Ryan Howard talks Kansas State commitment
For Ryan Howard, Kansas State is like family. Ever since his brother Will became a Wildcat, Ryan has kept tabs on his brother's squad. Being extremely close, the two have.
This week in Kansas State tweets - January 30, 2023
As we wrap up the month of January, it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from last week. K-State men's basketball split their two games this week, losing at Iowa State on Tuesday and winning against Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats will make the trip to Lawrence on Tuesday to play Kansas in another edition of the Sunflower Showdown before returning home to face Texas on Saturday.
Daily Delivery: David N'Guessan's return could be big for the rest of Kansas State's season
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Kansas State fanbase pulled off a lavender-out at Saturday's game with Florida and Keyontae Johnson had the chance to play against his former team in K-State's 64-50 victory at Bramlage Coliseum. For Fitz, though, the big news from the game was David N'Guessan's return to the starting lineup as the Wildcats' center, which could mean big things await this team with their best post player healthy and back in action.
Kansas and Kansas State both won their games in the final Big 12/SEC Showdown, as the Big 12 won this year's series 7-3. Now the two programs prepare to meet each other Tuesday night in Lawrence for the rivalry's second edition of the season. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Adds 2023 Quarterback Garrett Harstad
The Kansas State Wildcats have added another quarterback to the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Garrett Hardstad. The 6-foot-5 prospect out of Loveland Colorado is a dual-threat player that was effective both on the football field and on the basketball court. The Loveland prospect was clocked as running a 4.5...
The Drive 01.29.23: All hail Big 12 basketball
Kansas State and Kansas both won their games in the final Big 12/SEC Showdown, as the Big 12 won this year's series 7-3. Now the two programs prepare to meet each other Tuesday night in Lawrence for the rivalry's second edition of the season. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Reactions after Kansas State's 64-50 win against Florida
Kansas State’s best start to a season in 50 years came with only about a four-minute stretch of real intrigue. The Wildcats put the squeeze on Florida to the extent of 31% shooting. The Gators gagged on first-half shooting that saw UF make six baskets. Three came from Myreon Jones and two of those were dialed up from long distance.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Keyontae Johnson Shaking Hands With Former Florida Teammates is Awesome
Typically, when a player in any sport faces his former team, there’s usually some bad blood between the two sides. But that was not the case on Saturday when Kansas State hosted Florida in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. By now, the story of Keyontae Johson is well documented. Johnson...
LIVE Updates and Scores: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
Live updates from inside Allen Fieldhouse on Kansas day.
KVOE
Kansas outscores Kentucky and Kansas State a winner over Florida
Both Kansas and Kansas State picked up wins in the Big 12 / SEC challenge Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks outscored Kentucky 77-68. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points. KJ Adams added 17 points, Grady Dick finished with 13 points, and Kevin McCullar finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Golden offers update on Alex Fudge ahead of road game at Kansas State
Sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who missed the Florida's home game on Wednesday against South Carolina due to a concussion, is questionable for the Gators' road game at No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. “He’s getting better," Florida head coach Todd Golden said Friday morning. "I would say...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’
EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Emporia gazette.com
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
KSNT
Bitterly cold temperatures tonight and tomorrow
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday. Our arctic front has arrived in northeast Kansas, and it’s already packing quite the punch. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with overnight lows taking us down to single digits in several different spots. Some light snow flurries may be possible up north late this evening.
247Sports
