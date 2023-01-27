ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

So both of them are criticizing Putin? That's neither healthy nor smart. Putin will get some other ambitious, loyal to him, general to withhold resupply at the height of one of their battles. Their guys die, and they eventually get poisoned, thrown down stairs, fall out of a window, commit suicide by two shots to the head.

eagle1
3d ago

Are Russian military forces under the operational control of Wagner Group, a civilian mercenary organization? That would seem to be bad.

Scott Watkins
3d ago

Internal power struggles during a war are always a good sign....😆😆😆😆😆

