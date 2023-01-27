Read full article on original website
Charleston Southern announces 2023 football schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football will return to the gridiron in 2023 with six home games and a road trip to face an ACC opponent, the Buccaneers announced Monday afternoon in conjunction with the Big South unveiling its slate of league contests as part of the merger with the Ohio Valley Conference.
live5news.com
Cardet scores 21 as Chicago State edges The Citadel 76-75
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points, Jahsean Corbett added a double-double and Brent Davis hit a jumper at the buzzer as Chicago State slipped past The Citadel 76-75 on Monday night. Cardet added nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-17). Corbett finished with 18 points and...
live5news.com
Harris’ 23 lead Charleston Southern over Longwood 75-63
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-63 victory over Longwood on Saturday night. Harris had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-6 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson was 1-of-6 shooting and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Taje’ Kelly recorded 12 points.
live5news.com
South Carolina Beach Advocates host annual conference on Isle of Palms
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Beach Advocates gathered on Isle of Palms for an annual meeting on Monday. Local mayors, state representatives and the Army Corps of Engineers were in attendance. Rep. Nancy Mace gave the keynote address. Mace recently wrote an amendment to a bill prohibiting...
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Art teacher needs supplies for Fort Dorchester students
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - There are many different forms of art to allow students to express themselves, and a Fort Dorchester art teacher says she takes most of her lesson plan cues from her students. Fort Dorchester High School 3D and 4D art teacher Elizabeth Estes says her art classes...
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing Bluffton child
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Authorities say Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says Adams is four feet,...
live5news.com
Deputies: Missing Bluffton child located
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old boy has been located. The sheriff’s office says he was found safe as of 7:10 p.m.
live5news.com
48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans of oysters and tradition celebrated nearly four decades of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall Plantation for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. The Charleston Oyster Foundation...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
live5news.com
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
live5news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
live5news.com
Here’s what happened during the first week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The first week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday after a three-day jury selection, fiery opening statements and first responders detailing their response on the night his wife and son were killed. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder and two...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says the man wanted in connection with a pair of Saturday shootings is in custody. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, of Kingstree, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Charleston man to deliver supplies to civilians, soldiers in Ukraine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston employee will soon be heading back to Ukraine to help deliver supplies and other items to both civilians and soldiers on the front line. Jamie Price said when the war first started last year, he saw the Lowcountry coming together to gather...
live5news.com
Dozens of guns stolen from cars on King St., Charleston Police Dept. reports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of guns have been stolen from cars on King Street since 2019 - and that’s just the number of stolen guns actually reported to the Charleston Police Department. Craig Dubose, one of the public information officers for Charleston Police Department, says there’s no national...
live5news.com
Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues Tuesday morning, the defense will cross-examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator. Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. The trial will resume...
live5news.com
Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
