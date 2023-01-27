Two-way standout ‘so impressed’ by Clemson, wants to visit again

The recruiting process has taken off again recently for this two-way standout from the Tar Heel State on Clemson’s recruiting radar.

Gus Ritchey, a versatile class of 2025 prospect out of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, N.C., has seen his recruitment gain traction again of late. Clemson is among the schools that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising junior is looking to visit this offseason.

“The recruiting process has been great! It’s really picked up steam again lately,” Ritchey told The Clemson Insider recently. “A lot of schools have reached out in the last week or two. I plan to see as many schools as I can this spring and summer. I particularly want to see Notre Dame, Penn State and come back to Clemson. I have family in Bloomington, Indiana, so I’m going to see about visiting IU at some point as well. This summer should tell me a lot. Although I don’t have any favorites at this time, a few have started to separate themselves very recently.”

Ritchey, who has already racked up more than a dozen Division I FBS offers, made his first trip to Clemson as an unofficial visitor for the Miami game in November. He came away highly impressed after that gameday experience on campus and wants to catch up with the Tigers.

“I haven’t had a chance to reach back out to Clemson yet, but I hope we can connect soon,” he said. “I was so impressed when I was there…I couldn’t get over the gameday atmosphere. I’ve never seen anything like that. They are definitely high on my list because I think it would be such a good fit. I love the way they coach. I’m excited to see more.”

Ritchey plays on both sides of the ball at Northwood, lining up at tight end and all over the front seven on defense. While a lot of schools like him coming off the edge on defense, a bunch of schools like him both offensively and defensively. He said Clemson is looking at him as a tight end.

As a sophomore this past season, Ritchey registered 32 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns. He played in a run-heavy offense, allowing him to hone in on the blocking aspect of his game.

“My blocking really improved as the season went on,” he said. “I block really well when I’m on the line…I actually love it!”

Defensively, Ritchey notched 62 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“On defense, teams were running to the other side a lot, so I was moved around,” he said. “I played basically every position on the front seven at some point this year. When I had the green light to go, I was able to get to get in the backfield quite a bit. That’s always fun.”

Ritchey’s offer list features schools such as Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Washington. He describes himself as a “blue-collar” type of player who does things a bit differently on the field and may not be the flashiest, but gets the job done.

“I’m really strong, especially for my age, but I’m now learning to rely on my speed and athleticism too,” he said. “No matter where I end up playing, that school will get a guy that is a great teammate and absolutely loves to work. Even though I still have a couple years, I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

