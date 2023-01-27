Girls Soccer: Gabriella Wilcox Goal Gives Dos Pueblos Win Over Pacifica; San Marcos Blanks Santa Barbara, 3-0

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Dos Pueblos Forwards Produce Goals in 5-1 Girls Soccer Win Over Santa Barbara
Katie Peterson and Riley Roggero each scored two goals to carry the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team to a 5-1 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on Saturday at Scott O’Leary Stadium. Taylor Hayes added the fifth goal for the Chargers, who are now 3-5-4 in league and 5-7-4...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt
San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
Noozhawk
Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team
The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Can’t Contain Kaleb Lowery, Lose to The Master’s
Westmont Men’s Basketball (12-9, 5-7 GSAC) suffered another tough-to-swallow loss on Saturday night in Santa Barbara, this time against rival The Master’s (15-6, 8-4). The Warriors led by nine early in the first half, but at the 4:37 mark in the period The Master’s reclaimed the advantage.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Son Also Rises to Court His Own Success for UCSB Basketball
One of the greatest shooters in California prep basketball history nearly followed his father’s cleat-steps into football. And then someone took a shot at him. “I played slot receiver in the seventh and eighth grades … and I liked it,” Cole Anderson said. “I was pretty good, too.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Mvnt....
Noozhawk
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
Noozhawk
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Housing Element Draft Aims to Meet Massive New State Demands
The Magnolia Shopping Center in the Goleta Valley is now on the list of potential housing sites, after Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps pushed for the property to be included in the county’s draft Housing Element. Facing massive pressure from the state of California, the county...
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded
Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, likely the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
UCSB Arts & Lectures Justice for All Series Targets Teen Mental Health
It would be easier to shrug off depression among youth as just another iteration of teenage angst, if it weren’t so dangerous. Rates of mental illness appear to be climbing across all age groups, with teenagers seeing steep increases following the pandemic and its long periods of social isolation.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Noozhawk
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Noozhawk
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
