Buckhannon, WV

WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

This Week in Mountaineer athletics

Jan. 30, 2010 — Bob Huggins’ third Mountaineer men’s basketball squad (31-7) broke a four-game losing streak to Louisville by overcoming an 11-point deficit with 6:57 remaining to triumph over the Cardinals 77-74 before a crowd of 12,471 fans at the WVU Coliseum. Da’Sean Butler, who scored West Virginia’s last five points including a short jumper with six seconds left, finished with 27 points. Kevin Jones (16 points, five boards) and Devin Ebanks (11 rebounds, nine points and four assists) also starred for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Michael Dennis O'Leary

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brian O’Leary.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Edwards earns ICMA Credentialed Manager designation

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Edwards, city manager of the city of Shinnston, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Edwards is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Maier Foundation sends $1M gift to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia nonprofit the Maier Foundation has gifted $1 million to West Virginia University in a bid to reduce the number of students who start college in Morgantown but leave within two semesters of getting a degree. The funding will support the new Mountaineer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Trial continued until next term for Blake

Benjamin Pete Blake, 67, of Weston, had his trial continued until the next term of court. His trial is scheduled for June 13 in Lewis County Circuit Court. He remains jailed under order of the court. Blake was indicted in 2022 on the charge of murdering his ex-wife, Ruth Ann...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Oakland structure fire under investigation

OAKLAND — An Oakland structure fire is under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office. According to a press release, the fire occurred on Jan. 29 around 9:38 a.m.at 451 Bray School Road.
OAKLAND, MD

