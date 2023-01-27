Read full article on original website
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alleged impaired driver flees after crash, arrested
An East Durham man, who was allegedly impaired by drugs, was arrested following a single-car crash on Saturday and fleeing the scene. Lance Molter, 38, faces several charges.
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
Armed Stand-Off In Kingston Leads To One Arrest, Stolen Handgun Found
Wednesday January 25th was quite the scary day in the Hudson Valley with two critical situations happening on opposite sides of the Mid-Hudson bridge. Just before 11am on Wednesday, a community alert came out from the Dutchess County Sheriff's department warning local residents of an active police situation on Pleasant View Road in Poughkeepsie.
WRGB
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Troy PD attempting to ID driver who led officers on brief chase
Police are working to identify a suspect, who led them on a brief chase in the city of Troy Friday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
WRGB
Albany County looking to get guns off the street in buyback program
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature in partnership with the Albany County Sheriff's Office held a gun buyback program. The event, was held at the Westmere Fire House in Guilderland from noon to 4:00 PM. Rewards for turning over a weapon, no questions asked, were $200 for...
