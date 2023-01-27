ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Sabres took over in Winnipeg

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOA35_0kT0drof00

(WGR 550) – The red hot Buffalo Sabres dominated the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday to win their fifth straight games. Buffalo was fast and Winnipeg had so much trouble with the speed.

Eric Comrie faced his old team and earned his first win since Nov. 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and he looked good doing it.

The 3-2 score doesn’t show how much Buffalo was in charge. At the end of two periods it was 2-0 and the shots were 28-11, Buffalo.

In both games against Winnipeg, the Jets couldn’t handle Buffalo’s speed. Midway through the second period, Owen Power caught Connor Hellebuyck moving from side to side and took a shot that beat him to the post for his third goal in three straight games.

The Sabres then pulled a passing play that had Hellebuyck sliding into the corner by the time it was over. Jeff Skinner passed through the slot with a stretch pass to Alex Tuch. Tuch put the puck back into the slot to Tage Thompson and all Hellebuyck could do was watch as he slid further out of the net. Thompson had two points and now has 10 points in his six-game scoring streak. His 68 points are fifth in the NHL and his 34 goals are third.

Dylan Cozens had to leave the game after being butt ended in the face by Nate Schmidt. After a review, Schmidt got a roughing penalty and Victor Olofsson not only took Cozens place on the power play, he scored to make it 3-0.

Comrie played well throughout and made some big saves of his own, but he didn’t give up a goal until Schmidt scored on a 6-on-4 power play with the goalie pulled and Pierre-Luc Dubois’ goal during a 6-on-5.

On Saturday, the Sabres will finish 13 games in 22 days in Minnesota. With these five wins, Buffalo is 7-4-1 in that stretch. Buffalo is two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in the wild card race. The two teams are even in games and done playing each other. The seventh place Washington Capitals are three points in front of Buffalo. The Sabres have three games in hand and play the Caps two more times.

If you’re wondering about the Atlantic Division, the Sabres trail the third place Tampa Bay Lightning by eight points. Tampa Bay has one game in hand on Buffalo.

With a record of 12-2-1 in their last 15 road games, the Sabres are now 15-7-1 overall.

Mattias Samuelsson was a late scratch with a lower-body injury. Kale Clague stepped in and played very well with a key blocked shot late in the game.

Don’t forget Saturday’s game against the Wild is a 9:05 faceoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8uaX_0kT0drof00
Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

The Sabres finally got a chance to practice.

Buffalo played four games and Don Granato knew, he had to change some things up, “That gave me enough of the picture that, you know, we’re a young team and we’re learning to play more efficient, and I felt we are a much better team fresh.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Wild tied 1-1

The Buffalo Sabres take their five-game win streak (and perfect road trip) into Xcel Energy Center to battle the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Last time these teams got together, Victor Olofsson beat Minnesota 6-5 with an overtime-winner.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER

Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
NEWARK, NJ
atozsports.com

Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Hall of Fame coach diagnoses major issue with Josh Allen and the Bills

Josh Allen is the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have waited decades for. However, that doesn’t mean the talented, big-armed quarterback doesn’t have faults. With the unfortunate end to the season, analysts and former coaches are doing a deep dive into exactly what’s wrong with this current Bills team.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet

The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
atozsports.com

How NY’s plans could affect the Buffalo Bills in 2023

The Buffalo Bills are coming off the heels of another AFC East crown and yet another divisional round let down. Now into the 2023 offseason, there is some speculation of which players the Bills can ultimately keep or have to let walk. For now, the biggest competition in the division...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy