NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is Texans' favorite
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Sunday. The report came out as the 49ers and Ryans' No. 1 defense prepared to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Ryans...
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles star LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of regulation. With the game tied at 105-105, James drove to the basket and appeared to get smacked...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games. Odds of 50 random events happening to...
Report: Kellen Moore set to join Chargers as OC
Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore reportedly has a new job. NFL Network reported Monday that Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore would replace Joe Lombardi, fired by the Chargers earlier this month...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team.
Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen to meet with Colts again
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Sunday. Steichen met remotely with the Colts on Jan. 14. A second interview would likely come next week, per the report. The Eagles, who ranked No. 3 in...
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday night. According to the Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties for the Cowboys. Moore, 34, had been a player and coach with the Cowboys...
Bucks bring sizzling offense into matchup with Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling on offense as they begin a four-game homestand with a game against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Bucks have averaged 132.7 points during their three-game winning streak. They have five wins in their past six games, and they put up at least 130 points in four of the five victories.
Blazers out to close homestand on high note vs. Hawks
A favorable 11-game stretch concludes Monday night for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the club didn't take advantage of the good fortune. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks to conclude a span in which 10 of 11 games were at home over a 21-day stretch. Portland is just 4-6 during a time when a Jan. 17 game at the Denver Nuggets marks the only occasion it had to leave town.
Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Portland Trail Blazers
The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers are two teams that desperately need a win to improve their postseason odds. Additionally, the NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and almost every player on both rosters is fighting for their job. Tonight's game between Atlanta and Portland does...
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week. Mitchell, 24, was limited to five regular-season games due to two...
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
