CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Emma Seitz and Pia Dukaric of the Yale women's hockey team have earned ECAC Hockey weekly awards, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Seitz was tabbed the ECAC Defender of the Week for the second time this season. Last week, the senior picked up a goal, an assist, six shots, and three blocks. The blueliner was on the ice for six of the Bulldogs' nine goals over the weekend.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO