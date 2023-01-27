Read full article on original website
Keokuk native to bring Hidden Tower Event Center to community
KEOKUK, IOWA — After the closure of Midwest Academy, Kaci Ames and her family found this to be the perfect opportunity to give back to the community. Daughter, Kaci, will step in as operations manager and has big plans in the near future; an event center. The Hidden Tower...
In This Together: Rushville community rallies in support officer battling cancer
RUSHVILLE, IL (KHQA) — One Rushville, Illinois police officer has always been about helping others in times of need. After receiving devastating news, the script has flipped and the community is returning the favor. "He's a great officer as a K-9 officer and a police officer," said Wright. "but...
Quincy student brings unloaded airsoft gun on bus
QUINCY, IL — Quincy police were called Friday afternoon after learning that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on a bus. In a statement from Quincy Public Schools: "Please know the student did not make any threats, and we do not believe anyone was in danger. At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and therefore want to inform all of our QPS families of this incident because it's important to be honest and transparent with parents. We also want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code."
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
United Way of Adams County to introduce new executive director
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The United Way of Adams County announces that Nancy Bluhm has been named the new Executive Director effective January 27. Bluhm has a distinguished professional career in helping to impact, transform, improve and grow organizations. “We are excited to add someone with Nancy’s experience and...
