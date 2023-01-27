Read full article on original website
tulsapeople.com
Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich
This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating
The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
tulsapeople.com
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Sand Springs firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees at Shell Lake
Sand Springs firefighters rescued a lost dog Thursday after finding it on the wrong side of Shell Lake.
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
tulsapeople.com
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
tulsapeople.com
Representation matters: OSU medical students recognized for their desire to care for underserved populations
Diego Dominguez’ trail to becoming an Oklahoma State University Scholar in Urban Medicine and a third-year medical student started years ago when he was just 12 years old on his first visit to a doctor after moving from El Salvador to his new home in the United States. That...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
