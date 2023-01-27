Read full article on original website
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
tulsapeople.com
Representation matters: OSU medical students recognized for their desire to care for underserved populations
Diego Dominguez’ trail to becoming an Oklahoma State University Scholar in Urban Medicine and a third-year medical student started years ago when he was just 12 years old on his first visit to a doctor after moving from El Salvador to his new home in the United States. That...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
tulsapeople.com
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
tulsapeople.com
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter in serious condition after being struck by car while working on Hwy 75
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two Tulsa firefighters are injured after being struck by a car near Pine and Peoria on Highway 75. The Tulsa Fire Department said they will provide more information once they learn more about the firefighters' conditions. Tulsa Fire Department Union President Matt Lay shared this...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
