"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Post Register
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to keep producing outstanding performances that he can show his kids one day when they're old enough to appreciate them. The two-time MVP added one more to the list Sunday night.
Post Register
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Post Register
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Lebron, Lakers 125-121 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine...
Post Register
Grizzlies use Morant's triple-double, rally to beat Pacers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100 on Sunday. Brandon Clarke had 13 points, hitting all five of his shots as...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Post Register
DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls to 128-109 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with...
Post Register
Rockets beat Pistons 117-114 in matchup of NBA's worst teams
DETROIT (AP) — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-114 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams. The Rockets had a 16-8 advantage in offensive rebounds, a 21-4 edge in second-chance...
Post Register
Referees' union says James was fouled on controversial play
The National Basketball Referees Association said Sunday that LeBron James was fouled on the last play of regulation in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics. The NBA office also confirmed for the second time that a foul should have been called.
Post Register
Former MVP Candace Parker to sign with champion Aces
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former two-time MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She also won the 2016 title playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.
