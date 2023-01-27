Read full article on original website
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'
The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Local loaves: Country Bird Bakery's must-have sourdough bread
Standing in line at the Country Bird Bakery feels special — like you’re in on a secret. But the word is quickly getting out about this artisanal bakery that’s open only on Saturdays. At Cat Cox’s small-batch bakery, 1644 E. Third St., early birds get first-choice, and...
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. ODOT said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20...
Funeral Procession To Be Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession will be held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department,...
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich
This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Tulsa firefighter in serious condition after being struck by car while working on Hwy 75
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two Tulsa firefighters are injured after being struck by a car near Pine and Peoria on Highway 75. The Tulsa Fire Department said they will provide more information once they learn more about the firefighters' conditions. Tulsa Fire Department Union President Matt Lay shared this...
