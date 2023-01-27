Read full article on original website
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
Affordability calculator helps to demystify financing realities for low-income units
The complicated math involved in planning and financing affordable housing projects in Austin has become a little easier, thanks to a first-ever affordability calculator intended to help political leaders and housing advocates better research how developments are assembled. The calculator, which is free and available here, was created in a...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23
Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
Cap Metro set to choose Dottie Watkins as new president and CEO
A bus driver who rose through the ranks of the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority over three decades is now poised to take the top job at the transit agency. Dorothy “Dottie” Watkins started driving buses in 1994 when she was 19 years old. Now 48, Watkins has served as interim president and CEO of Capital Metro since May. On Monday, the agency’s board of directors is scheduled to vote on making the appointment permanent.
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Public Safety Commission calls out APD’s resistance to training academy reform
The city’s Public Safety Commission criticized the Austin Police Department for stonewalling a committee formed by City Council in 2021 to review the police training academy curriculum as part of a broader push to “reimagine” public safety. “Just to summarize, two years ago, maybe longer, the City...
ECHO count of homeless population happening Friday for first time since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) will traverse the city Friday night passing out care packages and hand counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin.
Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature
A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
Musk’s potential plan to build homes for workforce could be a first in Texas
If the company did, in fact, team up with home developers to create a housing development in Bastrop County for his Central Texas Workforce, it is a rare move but not unheard of.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
fox7austin.com
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill police officer wants answers
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Family members of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer want answers. They said they’ve been left in the dark and want to know what happened more than a week ago. "They want to know what happened to their...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
Former East Austin tank farm site could see more development
Additional sections of the former East Austin tank farm site at Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road may be redeveloped, according to a zoning change request heard by the Planning Commission Tuesday. Two pieces of the former tank farm totaling nearly 10 acres could be developed into a mix of uses...
Central Health, Ascension Texas sue over care for low-income residents
After years of failed negotiations over health care services to low-income residents and payments for those services, Central Health, the Travis County health care district, filed suit Tuesday against Ascension Texas, a nationwide chain of hospitals and health care facilities. Ascension Texas operates Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas as well as Dell Children’s Medical Center.
Pflugerville FD board rejects tax rate petition
The Pflugerville Fire Department Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected an initiative petition that sought to reduce the department’s local tax revenue. “Based upon the advice of (legal) counsel and having duly considered the petition presented, we understand it is not consistent with the law and therefore not something we can accept,” Board President Rico Reyes said during a Jan. 17 meeting.
siliconhillsnews.com
Health Insurance Startup Decent to Wind Down Operations to a Core Team and Layoff Most Employees
Decent, the Austin-based health insurance provider is “shutting down all of its operations to just a core team,” according to a blog post published Friday afternoon by Nick Soman, the company’s founder, and CEO. “Decent’s mission since Richard Luck and I founded the company five years ago...
Round Rock woman found not guilty in husband’s death
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was "domestic in nature."
