Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
North Texas school districts make plans for cold, icy weather
Parents and kids are wondering about school this week with below freezing temperatures and steady freezing rain expected. Many school districts are already planning for Tuesday morning when freezing rain and cold temperaturs could be a real problem.
fox4news.com
Part of I-35 closed for several hours in Dallas due to downed power lines
DALLAS - A portion of I-35 was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear downed power lines Sunday afternoon. It was in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate, near W. Illinois Avenue. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out to the scene just before 2 p.m., and...
abc7amarillo.com
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence
Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
dallasexpress.com
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
fox4news.com
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
dallasexpress.com
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies
A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (January 20th-27th, 2023)
Here is a smattering of the multitude of actions performed by your Southlake police officers from January 20th, 2023 to January 27th, 2023:. –Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. They found it had been stolen and the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested for drugs and UUMV (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle).
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
