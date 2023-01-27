Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO