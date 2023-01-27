ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified

The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence

Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies

A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (January 20th-27th, 2023)

Here is a smattering of the multitude of actions performed by your Southlake police officers from January 20th, 2023 to January 27th, 2023:. –Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. They found it had been stolen and the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested for drugs and UUMV (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle).
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
