ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Why Geno Auriemma says Lady Vols' Jordan Horston is among toughest players UConn will face

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9OKA_0kT0bDjh00

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is more than familiar with the talent Tennessee Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston possesses.

Well before the senior scored 27 points on 10-for-22 shooting in Thursday’s 84-67 home loss to the No. 4 Huskies, Auriemma wanted her to commit to his program as a high schooler in 2018.

“We recruited Jordan and then (it) went all the way down to the end and she chose Tennessee,” Auriemma said. “Those kids (we don’t get) tend to have great games against us.

“When she’s healthy and on her game, she’s as tough a player to defend as anybody that we play against.”

LADY VOLS FALL TO UCONN: Lady Vols basketball unable to solve dominant UConn in 17-point loss at home

LADY VOLS COLLEGE GAMEDAY: 'College GameDay' showed greatest rivalry in women’s basketball and honored Pat Summitt

Along with her scoring prowess against UConn (19-2), she accumulated seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one steal.

“She’s a terrific player. She has a variety of ways to score points. I’m not surprised by anything she does,” Auriemma said.

Horston scored 26 points and made 10 of 11 free throws against UConn last season.

Due to illness, Horston did not travel with the Lady Vols (16-7) for their last game, a 68-65 win against Missouri on Sunday. Thursday was the first time this season Horston didn’t appear in the starting lineup in a game she was available in.

As a reserve, Horston scored 27 of Tennessee's 38 bench points. She is now averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds on the season.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Geno Auriemma says Lady Vols' Jordan Horston is among toughest players UConn will face

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Hamilton tickets up for lottery

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. Hamilton tickets up for lottery. A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy