Austin Monitor

Cap Metro set to choose Dottie Watkins as new president and CEO

A bus driver who rose through the ranks of the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority over three decades is now poised to take the top job at the transit agency. Dorothy “Dottie” Watkins started driving buses in 1994 when she was 19 years old. Now 48, Watkins has served as interim president and CEO of Capital Metro since May. On Monday, the agency’s board of directors is scheduled to vote on making the appointment permanent.
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
Austin Monitor

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park, the crown jewel of Austin’s park system, used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It was really...
fox7austin.com

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Austin Monitor

Contract kicks off second phase of Waterloo Greenway parks project

The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.
Austin Monitor

Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate

The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 20-26, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

