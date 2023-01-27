Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-26-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from January 26th, 2023:
IOWA
Boys
Western Christian 55, Remsen St. Mary’s 46
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58
OABCIG 79, Woodbury Central 26
Westwood 62, Ridge View 58
MVAOCOU 54, River Valley 29
Spirit Lake 78, Cherokee 42
West Monona 76, Siouxland Christian 62
Boyden-Hull 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50
South O’Brien 78, Hinton 37
Girls
Unity Christian 74, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
Hinton 68, South O’Brien 26
Spirit Lake 60, Cherokee 59
Pocahontas Area 66, Storm Lake St. Mary’s
West Lyon 56, West Sioux 45
LeMars 65, Western Christian 56
MMCRU 55, Harris-Lake Park 22
Boyden-Hull 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
Sioux City East 66, Sioux City North 33
NEBRASKA
Boys
Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53
Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian 54
Ponca 46, Wynot 28
Plainview 53, Osmond/Randolph 46
S (CO-CO) 60, Wausa 49
Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65
Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Lutheran-Northeast 52, Fullerton 41
Pierce 47, Crofton 33
Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29
Girls
Omaha Nation 72, Takini 34
Plainview 43, Osmond/Randolph 35
North Central 69, Creighton 37
Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28
North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wakefield 62, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Homer 59, Walthill 21
S (CO-OP) 55, Wausa 39
Crofton 39, Pierce 33
Norfolk Catholic 42, Boone Central 39
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
SOUTH DAKOTA
Boys
Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57
Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48
Girls
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44
Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22
