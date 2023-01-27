South Sioux City sweeps Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular:
South Sioux City 60, Lawton-Bronson 19
South Sioux City 72, Ridge View 6
South Sioux City 45, Westwood 33
Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30
Westwood 54, Lawton-Bronson 27
Westwood 54, Ridge View 30
Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30
