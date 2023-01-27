ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City sweeps Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZP1iB_0kT0ZRH100

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular:

South Sioux City 60, Lawton-Bronson 19

South Sioux City 72, Ridge View 6

South Sioux City 45, Westwood 33

Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30

Westwood 54, Lawton-Bronson 27

Westwood 54, Ridge View 30

Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-29-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With heat on the hardwood up to boiling temperatures and the first ever girls wrestling Super Regionals in the books, the sports scene around Siouxland was full of excitement. With it, great moments to go around as we look at the best of the best in the newest edition of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

53 Siouxland Girls Advance to inaugural IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and the state-bound wrestlers from the Region 1 and Region 2 IGHSAU Wrestling tournaments at the Tyson Events Center. Region 1105– 2nd, Emerson Kelderman, CL-GLR110– 2nd, Josie Lennon, SB-L; 4th, Melonie Barillas, SC West120– 2nd Cora Schut, Sioux Center; 3rd Kendra Berglund, SB-L135– 2nd Angie Rivera, Denison-Schleswig140– […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
STORM LAKE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is light, a 2-to-3-year old, male, orange-and-white tabby cat. He was found abandoned on the 3500 block of 4th avenue. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback kind of guy who just wants a warm snuggle buddy on these cold winter days. Light […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy