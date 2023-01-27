Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
coingeek.com
SEC probes investment advisers over digital asset custody
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating registered investment advisers over whether they are meeting rules around the custody of clients’ digital assets. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the SEC has begun probing registered investment advisers to find out if those involved in digital asset investment follow...
coingeek.com
Indonesia’s new law could see virtual currencies classified as securities
Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is set to undergo a massive upheaval following the introduction of a new legal framework. Under the latest legal regime, control of the virtual currency industry has been given to the country’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), away from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (CoFTRA). The change implies that Indonesian regulators are beginning to view the asset class as securities rather than commodities.
coingeek.com
UK on the hunt for CBDC lead as it ramps up digital pound efforts
The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”
coingeek.com
Ireland central bank governor calls digital currencies ‘gambling,’ likens them to Ponzi schemes
The chief of the Irish central bank, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf, made comments this week likening digital currencies such as BTC to gambling, calling them little more than Ponzi schemes. Makhlouf is the latest in a line of central bankers who have expressed concern about the volatility of digital currencies. He...
coingeek.com
85% of UK firms applying for digital asset registration failed to meet minimum AML standards, FCA says
Findings turned up by the U.K. Treasury Committee’s ongoing inquiry into the digital asset industry began to filter through to the public this week, with the Committee publishing written evidence submitted by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator overseeing firms offering digital asset services in the country. The FCA...
coingeek.com
Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore chief warns global policymakers against legitimizing speculative digital currencies
Since FTX’s implosion, regulatory activity towards virtual currencies has received a frenetic approach, but the head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) calls for caution. MAS Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam told attendees of a panel discussion titled “Banking In The Eye Of The Storm” at the World Economic Forum...
coingeek.com
Hydro-Quebec CEO behind push to ban new power allocation to BTC miners to leave post
Sophie Brochu, one of North America’s most powerful leaders in the energy industry, is leaving her position as the CEO of Hydro-Quebec, the largest power utility in Canada. Brochu was a critic of block reward mining and was behind a push to ban new power allocation to BTC miners.
