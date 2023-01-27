ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
SEC probes investment advisers over digital asset custody

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating registered investment advisers over whether they are meeting rules around the custody of clients’ digital assets. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the SEC has begun probing registered investment advisers to find out if those involved in digital asset investment follow...
Indonesia’s new law could see virtual currencies classified as securities

Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is set to undergo a massive upheaval following the introduction of a new legal framework. Under the latest legal regime, control of the virtual currency industry has been given to the country’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), away from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (CoFTRA). The change implies that Indonesian regulators are beginning to view the asset class as securities rather than commodities.
UK on the hunt for CBDC lead as it ramps up digital pound efforts

The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”
Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...

