Key West, FL

cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST OFFICIALS ADD 2 MORE FINALISTS TO CITY MANAGER SHORTLIST

Now there are five — finalists, that is, for the Key West city manager job. The city commission on Jan. 18 added two names to the list of three finalists recommended by the appointed search committee. At the Jan. 18 city commission meeting, officials added applicants Lisa Hendrickson and...
KEY WEST, FL
dallasexpress.com

Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time

Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL

Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Nearly 150 pounds of packaged cocaine washed up on Big Pine Key

MIAMI - To whoever lost carefully wrapped bricks of cocaine off the lower Florida Keys, the county's sheriff's office would like to have a word with you. The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said on Monday, nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found on Big Pine Key. Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road. Another 25 bundles, with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds, were found just offshore of Big Pine Key. The drugs were handed over to US Border Patrol.  
BIG PINE KEY, FL
keysweekly.com

TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT

A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

SUPERINTENDENT DECISION LOOMS FOR SCHOOL BOARD

The school district has 18 months to find its next superintendent. Theresa Axford retires in July 2024, and school board members face a decision: National search, internal promotion or national search then internal promotion. Four public speakers at the Jan. 24 school board meeting — some representing conservative political organizations...
MARATHON, FL

