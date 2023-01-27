Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Have Fun On TikTok With Son Noah
The couple sang one of their songs and tried to determine who was who in the relationship in some cute videos. Big Sean & Jhené Aiko just shared some cute TikTok videos with their son, Noah. While he was born in November of 2022, we haven’t seen much from the family since then. Moreover, the two artists spent a lot of time recently focused on their child, and are still giving him a lot of love.
Rick Astley Has Decided to Take Legal Action Against Yung Gravy
Prior to the release of Yung Gravy's infectious track "Betty (Get Money)," it would be weird to put singer Rick Astley and rapper Yung Gravy in the same sentence. However, the latter's apparent affinity for the 1980s music icon gave way to the aforementioned hit track. But it seems as though Yung Gravy isn't exactly in Rick's good graces after releasing the track.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family
That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, guitarist, singer, and co-founder of influential band Television
Tom Verlaine has died. As the singer, songwriter, and guitar player for influential New York band Television, Verlaine shaped the sound of rock and punk music in the 1970s and beyond, applying a poetic flair (and serious musicianship) to the rougher edges of the wider movement. After Television broke up in 1978, Verlaine embarked on an extensive solo career that saw him release ten albums across the ensuing decades, exploring a variety of musical themes that generally get tossed together under the label “post-punk.” Per Variety, Verlaine died on Saturday after what’s been reported as a “brief illness.” He was 73.
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Channing Tatum Admits Having ‘No Chill’ When It Comes to Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz
Rumor had it that 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were dating, but neither confirmed it at first.
thesource.com
Nipsey Hussle Joke In ‘Family Guy’ Episode Stirs Debate
Nipsey Hussle is Hip-Hop royalty, which means protecting him at all costs. The West Coast rapper was fatally shot on March 31st, 2019, outside his The Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles. Today, a joke about Nipsey Hussle in an episode of Family Guy has resurfaced online and...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter
The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
Jeffree Star tweets picture of him holding hands with 'NFL boo,' fans try to solve who it is
Social media superstar Jeffrey Star sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he tweeted a picture of himself holding hands with his "NFL boo."
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
AOL Corp
‘Shrinking’ star Jason Segel never thought mental illness was stigmatized: ‘I’ve asked for help so many times in my life’
Jason Segel readily admits he gets typecast for a very specific role: “Your best friend.”. “I was like on a TV show for nine years, where I was your best friend,” the 43-year-old Los Angeles native says of CBS’s long-running How I Met Your Mother (2005-14). “And I’ve done movies where I’m your best friend.” See: Knocked Up (2007), I Love You, Man (2009), etc.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Debuts Results From Facial Feminization Surgery
A major moment! TikTok star and influencer Dylan Mulvaney debuted her new look after undergoing facial feminization surgery in late 2022. "Facial feminization part 1," Dylan, 26, captioned her post via Instagram on Friday, January 27, along with a check mark emoji. Of course, it didn't take long for fans to start flooding the comments...
A.V. Club
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
Collider
Where to Watch 'Fear': Showtimes and Streaming Status
The great horror kickoff of 2023 started with the movies M3GAN and Skinamarink and continues to rile up fans with promises of unbound terror in the release of films like Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, an Exorcist legacy sequel, and so many more. It looks like a perfect year for horror, but one movie that hasn't gotten a lot of heat is the new Deon Taylor film set to hit theaters this Friday. Fear exposes audiences to the things buried deep that frighten them the most and take them on a blood-curdling ride through things they'd wish they'd never seen. For a smaller-budget film, it's got blockbuster energy and will surely give horror fans everything they've been begging for in a scary movie. For those who just need to know now, here's how to watch Deon Taylor's Fear.
netflixjunkie.com
DISRESPECTFUL! Lea Michele Invited Staunch Criticism for ‘Pushing’ ‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink on Live TV
Following her breakout role in the Netflix show Stranger Things, Sadie Sink is thriving on the big screen. The young actress has been signing new projects, starring alongside famous faces in the entertainment industry. Her sea-blue eyes and red-colored hair have taken over the hearts of fans who can’t help but swoon. Viewers have become so enchanted by this impeccable superstar that they come running whenever she is surrounded by some new gossip.
